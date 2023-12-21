Thursday, December 21, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Biz Buzz

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Photo courtesy of Pie Hole Pizza

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our December 2023 print issue.

Pie Hole Pizza is now open at 4120 River Walk Dr., Flower Mound.

SUCCESS Space, offering membership-based office and meeting space, business coaching and a café, is now open at 6050 Long Prairie Rd., #100, Flower Mound.

Cheeky Monkeys, an indoor play area for children, is now open at 1700 Cottonwood Creek, #120, in The Shops at Highland Village.

The Dog Stop, an indoor/outdoor dog care facility offering dog grooming, daycare, boarding, obedience training and a pet retail store, is now open at 8135 Gateway Dr., #500, Argyle.

Barnes & Noble and Michaels are now open in The Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center at 6101 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is now open at 4640 Long Prairie Rd., #320, Flower Mound.

iCare Urgent Care at 7214 Crawford Rd. in Argyle has transitioned to Medical City ER Argyle after Wise Health Systems was acquired by HCA Healthcare.

StretchMed, offering assisted stretching sessions, is now open at 970 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.

Cheesecake Factory restaurant is expected to open on Dec. 5 at 4100 Deer Creek, #110, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Cloud 9 Salon and Spa is expected to open this month in its new building near Marty B’s at 2660 FM 407 E., Bartonville.

Doctors Urgent Care, a 3,500 square-foot medical office, is expected to open this month at 2660 Forest Vista Dr., Flower Mound.

Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar in The Shops at Highland Village has closed after 16 years. Dragon House, a locally-owned Chinese restaurant, will move into the Snuffer’s space next year.

Windsong Kennels is closing its doors at 6275 FM 1830 in Argyle due to the owner retiring. The pet boarding facility first opened in 1986.

 Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

Previous article
Flower Mound Police Blotter
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.