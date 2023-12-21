Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our December 2023 print issue.

Pie Hole Pizza is now open at 4120 River Walk Dr., Flower Mound.

SUCCESS Space, offering membership-based office and meeting space, business coaching and a café, is now open at 6050 Long Prairie Rd., #100, Flower Mound.

Cheeky Monkeys, an indoor play area for children, is now open at 1700 Cottonwood Creek, #120, in The Shops at Highland Village.

The Dog Stop, an indoor/outdoor dog care facility offering dog grooming, daycare, boarding, obedience training and a pet retail store, is now open at 8135 Gateway Dr., #500, Argyle.

Barnes & Noble and Michaels are now open in The Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center at 6101 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is now open at 4640 Long Prairie Rd., #320, Flower Mound.

iCare Urgent Care at 7214 Crawford Rd. in Argyle has transitioned to Medical City ER Argyle after Wise Health Systems was acquired by HCA Healthcare.

StretchMed, offering assisted stretching sessions, is now open at 970 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.

Cheesecake Factory restaurant is expected to open on Dec. 5 at 4100 Deer Creek, #110, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Cloud 9 Salon and Spa is expected to open this month in its new building near Marty B’s at 2660 FM 407 E., Bartonville.

Doctors Urgent Care, a 3,500 square-foot medical office, is expected to open this month at 2660 Forest Vista Dr., Flower Mound.

Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar in The Shops at Highland Village has closed after 16 years. Dragon House, a locally-owned Chinese restaurant, will move into the Snuffer’s space next year.

Windsong Kennels is closing its doors at 6275 FM 1830 in Argyle due to the owner retiring. The pet boarding facility first opened in 1986.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.