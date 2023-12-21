Thursday, December 21, 2023
Denton County Sheriff’s Office arrest 11 in human trafficking operation

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Denton County Sheriff's Office

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it arrested 11 men for solicitation of prostitution as part of a two-day human trafficking operation.

On the first day of the operation, law enforcement focused on demand suppression, as investigators arrested the 11 suspects who had, through online communications, arranged to meet someone for sex acts in exchange for money. Of the 11, 10 are Denton County residents — including Dennis Fontana of Lantana — and one is a resident of Wise County.

The second day of the operation focused on victim outreach, according to the DCSO news release. Investigators communicated online, posing as someone looking to purchase sexual favors. Some people responded and offered those services, and the investigators met with them, detained them and interviewed them in an attempt to identify potential victims of human trafficking and people responsible for trafficking them. After speaking to law enforcement, the potential victims were allowed to meet with counselors from nonprofit organizations specializing in helping victims of human trafficking. As a result of the operation, 12 people were identified as possible victims and accepted the services offered from Refuge for Women, Unbound Now, Bob’s House of Hope and Kainos International.

Law enforcement personnel from the DCSO, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Homeland Security and the Arlington Police Department participated in the operation, according to the DCSO.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

