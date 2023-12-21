Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Sept. 20, a caller reported seeing a tractor-trailer driving on I-35W while on fire.

On Oct. 5 at 5:36 p.m., someone reported that a man was walking down 8th Street and taking photos of houses. The subject told the caller he was worried about his life, and then took a photo of a man with his child.

On Oct. 10 at 11:38 a.m., a caller reported two male suspects in a white van were following them while they were jogging in the area of Frenchtown Road and South Gibbons Road. At one point they rolled down the window and opened the sliding door, but the caller got away.

On Oct. 21 at 8:13 p.m., a caller reported that at a Trunk or Treat event in Argyle, they received a bag of M&Ms and found “oxy instead of candy” inside the bag.

From the Archives: A motorist on I-35W called police to report that there was a fight occurring in the vehicle driving in front of him. After police stopped the vehicle, it was learned that a father was just trying to pry a cell phone out of his teenage daughter’s hands.