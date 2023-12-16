Saturday, December 16, 2023
Community gathers to honor and remember veterans by laying wreathes

Wreaths Across America in Flower Mound. (Photo by Rep. Ben Bumgarner)

The Cross Timbers Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) organized and presented the Wreaths Across America program at Old Hall Cemetery in Lewisville on Saturday.

All of the 496 Veterans’ graves at Old Hall were decorated with fresh balsam fir green Christmas wreaths and red bows in a ceremony that commenced at 11 a.m. and is one of many such events that occurred at the same designated date across the nation, including one at Flower Mound Presbyterian Cemetery.

The wreath ceremony includes a short speech given at each grave site as the wreath is placed to honor those Veterans buried at Old Hall.

Opening and closing remarks were made by members of the Cross Timbers Chapter DAR, the posting of colors by Boy Scout Troup #9168 (chartered by VFW Post #9168) and the National Anthem was sung acapella by Sierra Carstensen.

Other groups assisting in the wreath ceremony were Builders First Source, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and many individuals and families that live in our communities.

The Wreaths Across America program at Old Hall Cemetery is possible because of donations and participation from businesses, organizations and individuals that believe this is an important gesture of our appreciation for those that served our country and the Cross Timbers Chapter, DAR acknowledges and is grateful to everyone for the support of this program.

Submitted by Alicia Deering DuVall

