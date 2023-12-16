Gardening: More gift ideas for the holidays

By Judy Allen

Looking for the perfect gift for the gardener in your life? Check out these ideas!

Gardening Journal. Time to plan for that new spring garden. A journal allows the gardener to plan out how many crops they want to plant. Gives timelines for when to plant and helps with keeping track of all the garden chores.

Gardening Magazine Subscription. It may be too cold outside to get in the garden, but oh, what ideas you can find while sitting around the fire with a warm drink.

Gift Cards to a Favorite Nursery. They have everything a gardener could possibly desire, and most places are open all winter. Sounds like a fun trip to explore all the selections available!

Seed Catalogs. There are too many companies to list, but if you do a Google search, you will find that most catalogs ship in the winter and are free for the asking. This gives your recipient lots of time to plan their garden and receive an order of desired seeds in time to plant for spring.

Garden Apron. Make sure it is made of a durable fabric and has pockets to hold small tools and a cell phone.

Garden Bucket Organizer. This is my all-time favorite! The canvas organizer fits a standard 5-gallon bucket. It holds all your small tools and has numerous pockets both inside and out.

Garden Cart. For the serious gardener on your list, this is a must. It can be used to haul mulch, compost, soil or weeds to name a few. The uses are endless, and it makes it almost effortless to transport from place to place.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Denton County Master Gardeners!