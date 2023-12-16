Saturday, December 16, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Gardening: More gift ideas for the holidays

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
4

By Judy Allen

Looking for the perfect gift for the gardener in your life? Check out these ideas!

Gardening Journal. Time to plan for that new spring garden. A journal allows the gardener to plan out how many crops they want to plant. Gives timelines for when to plant and helps with keeping track of all the garden chores.

Gardening Magazine Subscription. It may be too cold outside to get in the garden, but oh, what ideas you can find while sitting around the fire with a warm drink.

Gift Cards to a Favorite Nursery. They have everything a gardener could possibly desire, and most places are open all winter. Sounds like a fun trip to explore all the selections available!

Seed Catalogs. There are too many companies to list, but if you do a Google search, you will find that most catalogs ship in the winter and are free for the asking.  This gives your recipient lots of time to plan their garden and receive an order of desired seeds in time to plant for spring.

Garden Apron. Make sure it is made of a durable fabric and has pockets to hold small tools and a cell phone.

Garden Bucket Organizer. This is my all-time favorite! The canvas organizer fits a standard 5-gallon bucket. It holds all your small tools and has numerous pockets both inside and out.

Garden Cart. For the serious gardener on your list, this is a must. It can be used to haul mulch, compost, soil or weeds to name a few. The uses are endless, and it makes it almost effortless to transport from place to place.

We want to hear from you! Email your gardening column topic suggestions to [email protected]

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Denton County Master Gardeners!

Previous article
Hopper: Status quo in Austin leads to special legislative sessions at high cost, little reward
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.