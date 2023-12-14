Thursday, December 14, 2023
Highland Village partners with nonprofit for drug education

By Mark Smith
The city of Highland Village is working with a local nonprofit to offer drug education programming for local children.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the council approved a grant agreement with the nonprofit organization Winning the Fight, a local nonprofit that supports youth and families struggling with drug addiction, for drug education related to the use of opioids.

The city joined as a claimant in three opioid lawsuits, and it has been allocated more than $50,000 through one settlement so far, according to a city news release. The funding must be used to fight the opioid crisis.

Winning the Fight will provide programs and education for the Lewisville ISD schools in Highland Village and Marcus High School. The programs and training comply with the Texas Attorney General’s list of uses for these funds. Some of the programs include:

  • Training in the use of Naloxone which is the medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid
    overdose
  • Drug education program at Briarhill Middle School
  • Financial assistance for the Revitalization Retreat for parents who have lost a child or are
    experiencing Post Traumatic Stress due to a loves one’s substance abuse
  • Hiring a part-time Program Assistant to focus on Highland Village for these programs

Click here for more information about Winning The Fight.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

