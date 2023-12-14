Highland Village partners with nonprofit for drug education

The city of Highland Village is working with a local nonprofit to offer drug education programming for local children.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the council approved a grant agreement with the nonprofit organization Winning the Fight, a local nonprofit that supports youth and families struggling with drug addiction, for drug education related to the use of opioids.

The city joined as a claimant in three opioid lawsuits, and it has been allocated more than $50,000 through one settlement so far, according to a city news release. The funding must be used to fight the opioid crisis.

Winning the Fight will provide programs and education for the Lewisville ISD schools in Highland Village and Marcus High School. The programs and training comply with the Texas Attorney General’s list of uses for these funds. Some of the programs include:

Drug education program at Briarhill Middle School

experiencing Post Traumatic Stress due to a loves one’s substance abuse Hiring a part-time Program Assistant to focus on Highland Village for these programs

