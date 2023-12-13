Election filing deadline passes; here’s who’s running

The deadline to file for federal, state and county offices passed on Monday evening. Here’s who filed to run for offices representing southern Denton County.
U.S. House of Representatives, District 26
Note: Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess will not seek reelection.
Republican
- Scott Armey
- Luisa Del Rosal
- Brandon Gill
- Joel Krause
- Doug Robison
Democrat
Ernest Lineberger
State Senate, District 12
Republican
Tan Parker (i)
Democrat
Stephanie Draper
State House of Representatives, District 57
Republican
Richard Hayes (i)
Democrat
Collin Johnson
State House of Representatives, District 63
Republican
- Ben Bumgarner (i)
- Carlos Andino
- Vincent Gallo
Democrat
- Michelle Beckley
- Denise Wooten
State House of Representatives, District 64
Republican
- Lynn Stucky (i)
- Elaine Hayes
- Andy Hopper
State House of Representatives, District 65
Republican
- Kronda Thimesch (i)
- Mitch Little
Democrat
Detrick DeBurr
Denton County Sheriff
Republican
Tracy Murphree (i)
Democrat
Frederick Bishop
Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Republican
Bobbie Mitchell (i)
Unless any of them withdraw from the race, these candidates will appear on local ballots in the March 2024 Primary election. The winners for both the Democratic and Republican parties will then face each other in the November 2024 General Election.