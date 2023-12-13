Election filing deadline passes; here’s who’s running

The deadline to file for federal, state and county offices passed on Monday evening. Here’s who filed to run for offices representing southern Denton County.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 26

Note: Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess will not seek reelection.

Republican

Scott Armey

Luisa Del Rosal

Brandon Gill

Joel Krause

Doug Robison

Democrat

Ernest Lineberger

State Senate, District 12

Republican

Tan Parker (i)

Democrat

Stephanie Draper

State House of Representatives, District 57

Republican

Richard Hayes (i)

Democrat

Collin Johnson

State House of Representatives, District 63

Republican

Ben Bumgarner (i)

Carlos Andino

Vincent Gallo

Democrat

Michelle Beckley

Denise Wooten

State House of Representatives, District 64

Republican

Lynn Stucky (i)

Elaine Hayes

Andy Hopper

State House of Representatives, District 65

Republican

Kronda Thimesch (i)

Mitch Little

Democrat

Detrick DeBurr

Denton County Sheriff

Republican

Tracy Murphree (i)

Democrat

Frederick Bishop

Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Republican

Bobbie Mitchell (i)

Unless any of them withdraw from the race, these candidates will appear on local ballots in the March 2024 Primary election. The winners for both the Democratic and Republican parties will then face each other in the November 2024 General Election.