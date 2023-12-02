Senior Talk DFW — December 2023

WOW! It’s December and so many holidays coming up; Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa. Which do you celebrate?

My holidays look different this year. I’m blessed to have spent Thanksgiving with my son and then will spend Christmas with my daughter in Ireland. I can’t wait! If you want to follow my adventures please “friend” me on Facebook.

Does your holiday season look like years past? Are some family members no longer with you? Are you celebrating your “last holiday season” in your home because you are rightsizing your life?

Whatever your season looks like make a conscious effort to be present and enjoy every moment! There may be sadness, embrace it. It’s ok to be sad because the holidays are not the same as before. It is ok to be happy also! Figuring out the “new normal” can be tough. Surround yourself with people and things that make you happy. If putting up your snowmen on your mantle make you happy (they do for me) then do it. If you want to minimize decorating this year or go all out, do it!

December is the closing out of a year and the promise of the New Year to come. You get to decide what 2024 holds for you. Are the holidays your opportunity to have some hard conversations with family members from out of the area? Or is it a time to play “what if” and plan so things are not decided in an emergency situation? We don’t plan for emergencies to happen but we can plan for how they would be handled.

As seniors, older adults, we aren’t given a manual (at least I didn’t get one) detailing what to expect and how to handle things. At Senior Talk DFW’s monthly seminars we talk about issues important to us as seniors.

This month, come hear Karin Christ, CPA, talk about Tax Saving Opportunities specific to seniors and how there’s still time to impact your situation. Thursday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at NCTC, North Central Texas College, 1200 Parker Square, Rm 203, Flower Mound. RSVP at www.SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561. Come close out the year with us!

Hold your loved ones close, remember those no longer here, and enjoy the season! Don’t have family near? Call me and I’ll swing by! Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and all the other holidays, wishing you joy in this season!

You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details.

Edwena Potter, CSHP, Certified Senior Housing Professional, CPE, Certified Probate Expert, Keller Williams Realty