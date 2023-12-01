Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — December 2023

Happy December, Flower Mound! It’s hard to believe we’re already in the final month of 2023. This month, I want to touch on a couple different topics as we prepare for the new year.

First, I have to give a huge congratulations to the Flower Mound Senior Center. Thanks to the hard work of staff and volunteers, it recently became the first senior center in Texas to earn an accreditation from the National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC). To earn this accreditation, the senior center and its staff had to demonstrate NISC’s nine standards of excellence, which include purpose, community, governance, administration and human resources, program planning, evaluation, fiscal management, records and reports, and facility. This accreditation is a huge deal, and being the first in Texas to earn it is a testament to the trailblazing nature of the Flower Mound Senior Center.

I have to give a heartfelt thank you to Flower Mound Police Chief Andy Kancel. On Nov. 24, Chief Kancel officially retired after serving the Town of Flower Mound for 10 years. Kancel began his law enforcement career with the North Richland Hills Police Department in 1989. Over the next 24 years, he would rise through the ranks and eventually become assistant police chief. In 2013, he left North Richland Hills to become police chief here in Flower Mound, where he has served diligently since. I have to thank Chief Kancel for his years of dedication and service to our community. Fortunately, we don’t have to say goodbye right away. Kancel is expected to stay on as interim chief until spring 2024 while the Town searches for his replacement. While we’re sad to see him go, we wish him all the best in his retirement.

I’d like to pivot to some parks and recreation news now. Town staff and their design consultant, MHS Planning & Design, are hard at work master planning for Trotter Park. Located at 4551 Cross Timbers Rd., Trotter Park is more than 13 acres of undeveloped parkland. The site was originally slated as the location of a potential tennis center in Flower Mound; however, voters struck that measure down during an election in May 2023. Staff are now working to determine how to program the park and what type of amenities should be included in the property, and they want your input. In the coming weeks, keep an eye on the Town’s social media pages and website for a survey related to the development of Trotter Park. Once the survey is released, make sure you and your neighbors complete it, because the more public engagement and input the Town receives, the more this park will reflect the wishes of the Flower Mound community.

This month, we’ll officially see the winter season begin, and I want to make sure you and your family are prepared for any cold weather it might bring. When freezing temperatures hit, remember to protect your home by covering outdoor pipes and plants, turning off your irrigation system, dripping indoor faucets, and opening sink cabinets. Make sure to get your chimney inspected before you light your first fire, install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from any space heaters.

If you ever need to shut off the water to your home and aren’t sure how, contact the Town’s Utility Billing division at 972.874.6010 during normal business hours. For help turning off your water after-hours, call the Flower Mound Police Department’s non-emergency line at 972.539.0525. During these cold months, make sure you’re also bringing your pets inside and checking in on neighbors and family members who might need some extra help.

Finally, Amanda and I would like to wish you all a very merry Christmas and a happy holiday season. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the Dec. 2 Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony. Make sure to visit www.flower-mound.com/calendar throughout December to see more of the Town’s upcoming events and programs for the whole family.

Let’s chat again in 2024, Flower Mound.