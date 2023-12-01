Highland Village City Update — December 2023

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season is upon us and we have many activities and events planned for the whole family.

Our Parks Department is hosting Wine Down with the Grinch on Friday, Dec. 8. This event is for adults aged 21 and up and is a perfect date night opportunity for couples during this holiday season. Attendees will experience live music, adult beverages, hors d’oeuvres, and a special guest appearance from the Grinch. Space is limited for this event so you will want to sign up early at hvparks.com.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 9, come to Doubletree Ranch Park for Christmas at the Ranch. Bring the whole family for Santa’s workshop for children, a special visit from Santa and his reindeer, tubing snow hills and much more. You will want to visit Doubletree Ranch Park throughout the holiday season, as it becomes a winter wonderland with Christmas lights and various lawn ornaments. It a great place to snap that holiday photo for your family Christmas card.

Santa will be in Highland Village beginning Sunday, Dec. 10 through Friday, Dec. 15. Santa will be riding through the neighborhoods of Highland Village on the Fire Engine. Routes will begin at approximately 6 p.m. and finish up around 8:30 p.m. each evening. Nightly route information will be published on the Fire Department Facebook page and City of Highland Village website calendar. Sirens, lights, and Christmas music will be a good indication that Santa is on your street. The department asks that, if possible, park vehicles in the driveway to help the Engine maneuver down your street. This is especially helpful if you live on a cul-de-sac. Visit highlandvillage.org and follow the Fire Department on Facebook to get information on the routes and the Santa Tracker.

The Highland Village Police Department and Fire Department have teamed up for Stuff a Cruiser, the annual public safety holiday toy and food drive. Your donation benefits children in our area through LISD Angel Tree, Children’s Advocacy Center, Single Parent Advocate of Lewisville, Young Life, Kyle’s Place, Highland Village schools and the LISD Food Pantries. Drop box locations include Highland Village Walmart, Walgreens, Learning Express Toys, Awesome Times, Highland Village schools and City Hall, Legacy Salon and Day Spa and Tom Thumb in Flower Mound and Kroger in Bartonville. Highland Village Public Safety and special guests will be at the Highland Village Walmart and Walgreens from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 10. If you would like to help at a drop box location or make a cash donation, contact Cpl. David Harney at [email protected].

On Dec. 5 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., take the family to Sam Pack Five Star Ford in Lewisville to drop off an item and visit with public safety personnel from around Denton County.

A Toys and Tater Tots Drive-Thru opportunity will take place at Awesome Times on Dec. 2. Drive thru or stop in for music, food and fun and receive a free side of tots when you drop off a toy. Over the years, our community has helped make Christmas special for the kids in our area and, with your help, this year will be no different.

The Parks department is also hosting a fun camp for the kids during the week of Dec. 18-22, it’s Cooking with the Grinch. This camp will be fun for kids aged 7-14 to learn meal planning, kitchen safety, table setting and etiquette. There will be lots of hands-on experience making easy and fun meals plus a visit from the Grinch himself. Visit hvparks.com for details and registration.

Our local business owners are also gearing up for the holiday season. This is the busiest time for our retailers and restaurants and it is the perfect time for you to see what we have to offer in Highland Village. I hope you will make your plans to experience Highland Village as you prepare for holiday gatherings and gift giving. Keeping our sales tax dollars at home not only benefits the business owners who have chosen to set up shop in Highland Village, it also benefits our local economy.

Parents, if you are considering purchasing an electric scooter for your kids this Christmas, be aware of new City rules. After a string of scooter-related accidents this summer, the scooter ordinance was updated to provide guidance and safety for those operating a scooter in the City. The approved ordinance defines a micromobility device, requires those 17 and under to wear a helmet, sets general prohibitions, operational rules and penalties. The Highland Village Police Department’s school resource officers will provide education and training for students focusing on safety and trail etiquette. You will also begin to see an added police presence on our trail system to help keep everyone safe.

Speaking of police, if you are planning a vacation over the holidays you will want to sign up for the police department’s Vacation Watch where patrol officers periodically stop and check your home. Officers may walk around and check your property for any signs of forced entry, damage or suspicious activity. This is a great free program offered by our department to help you truly enjoy your vacation.

We always receive questions about trash pickup during the holidays. Republic Services runs trash pickup on all holidays except Thanksgiving and Christmas. During Christmas week, trash collection will shift to the next day. There will be no pickup on Monday, Dec. 25. Monday’s route will move to Tuesday, Tuesday’s route will move to Wednesday, etc. until all routes are completed by Saturday.

I plan to continue to make myself available on the first Monday of every month from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.at Sip Stir Coffee House for Coffee with the Mayor. If you have questions or wish to share information with me, please stop by. This month I will be there on Monday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Parents of girls, mark your calendar for the annual Daddy Daughter Dance that will take place on Jan. 26. Tickets for Highland Village residents will go on sale on Dec. 26 and for non-residents on Jan. 2.

I hope you and your family have a safe and wonderful Christmas and New Year!