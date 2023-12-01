Around Argyle — December 2023

Hello, Argyle! I hope everyone had a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday. On that note, I would like to extend a special “thank you” to the Argyle Lions Club for hosting the Veterans’ Thanksgiving Dinner on November 14th at Town Hall in honor of all those we served or are currently serving. It was an overwhelming success with a tremendous turnout of over 65 participants. The night featured individual recognition of our veterans and a tribute to the armed forces along with amazing food and conversations. The program also included a very informative presentation from Tom Martin on the Lions Project for Canine Companions, a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem by a talented group of young women, and ended with a moving performance of “Taps” by Mr. James McNair, Band Director at Argyle High School. Thank you to the Lions Club, Argyle town staff, and all of the many volunteers and participants who helped make this wonderful event such a huge success! We look forward to doing it again next year!

I would be remiss to talk about our veterans without mentioning Veterans Day, which the Town of Argyle celebrated once again by lining Hwy 377 with American flags. It was a beautiful display in recognition of all those who have given so much, and it’s an annual tradition this mayor, town council, and staff are proud to continue. We appreciate the many kind words, comments, and compliments from local residents and surrounding communities. Most of all, we thank our veterans and their families.

As we head further into the holiday season, please mark your calendars for the Annual Argyle Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 2nd from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Argyle United Methodist Church (9033 Fort Worth Drive). This wonderful annual event is hosted by Keep Argyle Beautiful and is supported by over 25 local businesses, churches, and the Town. Special guests Santa, Mrs. Clause and a few elves will be arriving on a vintage Argyle fire truck, and the fun includes free refreshments, activities, entertainment, live nativity and caroling. We’ll also be collecting for the Argyle Food Bank, so please bring something to contribute for local families in need.

In last month’s column, I briefly spoke about Argyle’s Municipal Development District (MDD). As mentioned, Jim Lang was hired this summer as MDD Executive Director, and his role is to help guide the MDD Board of Directors as they work to recruit and retain the types of businesses and amenities that residents of Argyle want and deserve. I’m proud of the great job they’re doing, and I personally want to thank each and every one of them for their service.

On that note, it’s important to understand the scope and limitations of the Town’s authority. To do so, please allow me to touch on the town’s structure.

Argyle is a town of about 11 square miles with a population of about 5,600 residents. The properties within the town limits, sometimes referred to as “Argyle Proper,” fall under the Town of Argyle’s regulatory powers (zoning, development standards, etc.). Basically, if you’re within the town limits, you’re in Argyle and subject to Argyle’s ordinances and development standards.

Just outside of each city/town’s border (town limits) is a designated buffer called the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ). It’s established under Texas Local Government Code and is defined as “the unincorporated area that is contiguous to the corporate boundaries of the municipality.” It goes on to state the purpose of the ETJ is as follows: “The legislature declares it the policy of the state to designate certain areas as the extraterritorial jurisdiction of municipalities to promote and protect the general health, safety, and welfare of persons residing in and adjacent to the municipalities.”

In simple terms, Argyle’s ETJ is property outside of the town limits, has no zoning regulations, and falls within Denton County. It borders Argyle, seems like Argyle, but it is not actually Argyle. What little authority the town has in the ETJ is largely ministerial, meaning that if anything does come before the town for review, the town is legally required to approve anything meeting basic development standards such as road widths.

Now to the point. Argyle continues to grow and remains very attractive to developers. Of the remaining open properties available, several fall within Argyle’s ETJ. Unfortunately that means the town has little to no control, and developers can essentially build whatever they want with few exceptions. A good example is the Taco Bell on FM 407 near Gateway Blvd. Whatever your feelings, good, bad or indifferent, the property is outside of the town limits and the Town of Argyle had no say in approving or rejecting this business. Just as the Town’s MDD didn’t have anything to do with attracting or discouraging it.

Rest assured that Argyle’s Municipal Development District, Argyle’s Planning & Zoning Commission, and Argyle Town Council are all listening to Argyle residents and working hard to bring in desirable businesses and amenities. Please keep that in mind when the social media “Grinches” take to their keyboards and do their best to divide our wonderful community. We will continue to work hard to ensure that Argyle remains a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family.

Wishing you and your families the very best this holiday season!