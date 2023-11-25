Saturday, November 25, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

Hammerle: The last gift

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Attorney Virginia Hammerle

He left the hospital and arrived at the house. In his hand was the envelope he had removed from his safe earlier that evening, when he had received the call that his father had mere hours to live.

Opening the envelope, he removed a card listing codes for the garage door and the alarm system. He also took out a key ring holding keys for the inside door and a filing cabinet.
Once inside, he headed directly for his father’s office, unlocked the filing cabinet, and opened the top drawer. He started thumbing through the folders.

The first file contained funeral and burial instructions, a designation of burial agent, obituary and a list containing information he needed to give the funeral home for his father’s death certificate.

The second file had the list of people, with their contact information, who he needed to notify about his father’s death.

The third file contained pet information. That included the pet boarder, veterinarian, and contact information for the person who had agreed to temporarily watch his father’s pets.
The fourth file held his father’s original will, trust, trust summary, and a list of assets funded into the trust.

The fifth file had names, phone numbers and logins for the house utilities, alarm company, plumber, electrician, handyman, lawn service, and swimming pool service.

The next file held login information for his father’s accounts, phone, computer, and other devices.

The last file held source documents – birth certificate, social security card, driver’s license, DD-214 for military discharge, wedding certificate, and wife’s death certificate.

He pulled open the second drawer in the file cabinet. In it were detailed lists and backup documents of his father’s assets, debts, and sources of income.

It was only then that he realized how much his father had loved him.

Attorney Virginia Hammerle is an attorney at Hammerle Finley Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact her at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Money Sense: Should you borrow or take a distribution from your 401(k)?
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.