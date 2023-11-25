Hammerle: The last gift

He left the hospital and arrived at the house. In his hand was the envelope he had removed from his safe earlier that evening, when he had received the call that his father had mere hours to live.

Opening the envelope, he removed a card listing codes for the garage door and the alarm system. He also took out a key ring holding keys for the inside door and a filing cabinet.

Once inside, he headed directly for his father’s office, unlocked the filing cabinet, and opened the top drawer. He started thumbing through the folders.

The first file contained funeral and burial instructions, a designation of burial agent, obituary and a list containing information he needed to give the funeral home for his father’s death certificate.

The second file had the list of people, with their contact information, who he needed to notify about his father’s death.

The third file contained pet information. That included the pet boarder, veterinarian, and contact information for the person who had agreed to temporarily watch his father’s pets.

The fourth file held his father’s original will, trust, trust summary, and a list of assets funded into the trust.

The fifth file had names, phone numbers and logins for the house utilities, alarm company, plumber, electrician, handyman, lawn service, and swimming pool service.

The next file held login information for his father’s accounts, phone, computer, and other devices.

The last file held source documents – birth certificate, social security card, driver’s license, DD-214 for military discharge, wedding certificate, and wife’s death certificate.

He pulled open the second drawer in the file cabinet. In it were detailed lists and backup documents of his father’s assets, debts, and sources of income.

It was only then that he realized how much his father had loved him.

Attorney Virginia Hammerle is an attorney at Hammerle Finley Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact her at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

