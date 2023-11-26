Sunday, November 26, 2023
Thimesch: Holiday happenings around HD-65

Kronda Thimesch, State Rep. District 65

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Our office is excited to celebrate the season with all of our communities – and all of your families.

One special highlight this year will be an HD-65 first… the official ornament to go on the Christmas tree in the Texas House of Representatives is from Lantana! This beautiful glass ornament was hand-painted by Audri and Evelyn who are in 1st grade at E.P. Rayzor Elementary.

We will be at many of these celebrations around Denton County in the weeks to come, and I look forward to seeing you all around the community.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Sunday, Dec. 3

Monday, Dec. 4

Friday Dec. 8 – Monday Dec. 11

  • 17th Annual Community Nativity: Come and Behold Him, Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 4000 Nazarene Dr., Carrollton: www.TheCommunityNativity.com

Saturday, Dec. 9

Saturday, Dec. 16

Check out the specifics before you go, to make sure you know the latest regarding parking, weather and other important details! And as always at this time of year, be mindful of winter weather, which can come on suddenly. It’s a great time to follow the Denton County Emergency Management and sign up for their alerts. You can visit www.dentoncounty.gov and click on the link on their home page for more info.

