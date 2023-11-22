Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Pastor’s Place: Discerning God’s Will

Donald Schmidt, Senior Pastor, Lakeland Baptist Church

By Donald Schmidt, Senior Pastor, Lakeland Baptist Church

Where should I attend college? Which job offer do I accept? Should I relocate? As Christians, when we’re faced with major life decisions, we find ourselves asking a very important question, “How do I discern God’s will for my life?” The encouraging news in Proverbs 3:5-6 is that God will guide us into His will when we trust in Him.

When you trust in God the way Scripture commands, Solomon assures, “And He [God] will make your paths straight” (v. 6b). What kind of trust, then, does God call us to exercise in Him that we might discern His will for our lives?

First, God calls us to trust in Him wholeheartedly. To trust in the Lord “with all your heart” (v. 5b) means to trust in God sincerely and with the totality of our inner being. That is, God desires an unfeigned confidence in Him that commits to Him every area of our mind, emotions, and will.

Second, God calls us to trust in Him exclusively. When it comes to living life in relationship with God, Solomon says, “And do not lean on your own understanding” (v. 5b). Our faith should never be 65% in God and 35% in ourselves and/or something else. God expects us to trust in Him and Him alone. We don’t need a “backup plan” because God won’t fail us.

Lastly, God calls us to trust in Him comprehensively. When Solomon says, “In all your ways acknowledge Him,” (v. 6a), he envisions a trust that invites God into all the details and spheres of our lives (e.g., our morality, finances, work, relationships, marriage, parenting, education, hobbies, etc.). No part of our lives should be off limits to God and His word. He desires us to consider Him in every area of life.

As Thanksgiving approaches, I’m so thankful that we serve a God who desires for us to know and do His will. If you’re a believer in Christ, take God at His word—trust in Him wholeheartedly, exclusively, and comprehensively, and He will guide you down the right path to the right end.

 

The Pastor’s Place features columns written by a different area church leader each month. Call 940-728-8284 for more information.

