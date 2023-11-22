Argyle appoints new council member

The Argyle Town Council voted this week to appoint a new council member to replace Gordon Baethge, who resigned from his Place 1 seat.

Baethge, who took the Place 1 seat in May 2022, notified the town that he and his wife will be moving from Argyle in the near future, and he submitted his resignation from Town Council, effective Tuesday.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Argyle,” Baethge said in his resignation letter.

Baethge’s term ends in May 2024, so the council appointed Gustav Svehla to complete the rest of the term. Svehla, a rancher, has lived in Texas for 30 years, the last 12 in Argyle.

“Mr. Svehla served in the U.S. Armed Forces after escaping a war-torn Slavic country as a child,” the town said in a statement. “He rose to become a formidable titan of industry in Texas and continues to serve magnanimously in multiple charitable organizations alongside his wife of many years.”