Wednesday, November 22, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Deep frying a turkey? Let it thaw

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
(Image courtesy of FMFD)

Thanksgiving is the No. 1 day of the year for house fires involving cooking equipment, and local fire departments want to make sure residents know safety tips before the turkey reaches the oven, or deep fryer.

“Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires, so keep a close eye on what you’re cooking and know what steps to take should a fire start,” said Brandon Barth, a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman. “Test smoke detectors, change batteries and make sure everyone knows your home escape plan.”

Firefighter/Paramedic Garrett Runnels demonstrated the dangers of frying a turkey if safety tips are not followed. Photo courtesy of Denton County ESD No. 1

For those planning to deep fry their turkey on Thursday, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 offers the following tips:

  • Always use the fryer outdoors on a flat surface, safely away from structures, wooden decks and covered patios. Do not fry a turkey in your garage.
  • Have a fully functioning fire extinguisher close by.
  • Ensure you are using the right amount of oil.
  • Do not leave the fryer unattended. Monitor the temperature of the oil with a thermometer to prevent the oil from overheating and catching fire. If the oil begins to smoke, immediately turn the gas off.
  • Ensure the turkey is completely thawed to prevent a fire or explosion.
  • Raise and lower the turkey slowly to prevent oil splatter, burns and fire.
  • Keep children and pets away from the fryer to prevent tipping, even after the turkey is done. The oil is dangerously hot for hours after cooking.
  • Use safety tools like oven mitts, gloves and goggles.

Previous article
Centenarian sisters celebrate life together
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.