Deep frying a turkey? Let it thaw

Thanksgiving is the No. 1 day of the year for house fires involving cooking equipment, and local fire departments want to make sure residents know safety tips before the turkey reaches the oven, or deep fryer.
“Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires, so keep a close eye on what you’re cooking and know what steps to take should a fire start,” said Brandon Barth, a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman. “Test smoke detectors, change batteries and make sure everyone knows your home escape plan.”
For those planning to deep fry their turkey on Thursday, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 offers the following tips:
- Always use the fryer outdoors on a flat surface, safely away from structures, wooden decks and covered patios. Do not fry a turkey in your garage.
- Have a fully functioning fire extinguisher close by.
- Ensure you are using the right amount of oil.
- Do not leave the fryer unattended. Monitor the temperature of the oil with a thermometer to prevent the oil from overheating and catching fire. If the oil begins to smoke, immediately turn the gas off.
- Ensure the turkey is completely thawed to prevent a fire or explosion.
- Raise and lower the turkey slowly to prevent oil splatter, burns and fire.
- Keep children and pets away from the fryer to prevent tipping, even after the turkey is done. The oil is dangerously hot for hours after cooking.
- Use safety tools like oven mitts, gloves and goggles.