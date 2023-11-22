Deep frying a turkey? Let it thaw

Thanksgiving is the No. 1 day of the year for house fires involving cooking equipment, and local fire departments want to make sure residents know safety tips before the turkey reaches the oven, or deep fryer.

“Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires, so keep a close eye on what you’re cooking and know what steps to take should a fire start,” said Brandon Barth, a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman. “Test smoke detectors, change batteries and make sure everyone knows your home escape plan.”

For those planning to deep fry their turkey on Thursday, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 offers the following tips: