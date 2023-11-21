Senior Talk DFW — November 2023

November – the month of Thanksgiving, gratitude, honoring our Veterans, travel, family, LOTS of food, football, giving and so much more.

Many of us travel to see family we haven’t seen in a while. It can be a joyous time. It can be a concerning time. If you haven’t seen older loved ones; parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, in a few months you may notice some changes in them.

It can be a time to fill in the gaps of information needed for when an emergency or crisis arises. Have you thought about who you should call if there’s an emergency? Do you know your parents’ or grandparents’ medications? Doctors? Wishes? Financial information? Who knows your information?

You may choose to share limited information with trusted neighbors such as who to call. More in depth information can be provided to family members or friends.

The worst place to figure things out is an emergency room, especially if the person from whom you need information can’t communicate. We don’t plan to fail, we fail to plan. Give the gift of peace of mind to your loved ones. In a crisis they can focus on the issues at hand rather than hunting down documents.

The holidays can be a time to plant the seeds and open conversations. Helpful tools to gather all your information can be the GO Binder and Essential 4-1-1 Binder. The GO Binder is for emergencies, it goes with you and helps all know what to do immediately. The Essential 4-1-1 Binder takes up where your legal Estate Plan binder leaves off.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING and Happy Fall Y’all!

