Tuesday, November 21, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

Senior Talk DFW — November 2023

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Edwena Potter

November – the month of Thanksgiving, gratitude, honoring our Veterans, travel, family, LOTS of food, football, giving and so much more.

Many of us travel to see family we haven’t seen in a while. It can be a joyous time. It can be a concerning time. If you haven’t seen older loved ones; parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, in a few months you may notice some changes in them.

It can be a time to fill in the gaps of information needed for when an emergency or crisis arises. Have you thought about who you should call if there’s an emergency? Do you know your parents’ or grandparents’ medications? Doctors? Wishes? Financial information? Who knows your information?

You may choose to share limited information with trusted neighbors such as who to call. More in depth information can be provided to family members or friends.

The worst place to figure things out is an emergency room, especially if the person from whom you need information can’t communicate. We don’t plan to fail, we fail to plan. Give the gift of peace of mind to your loved ones. In a crisis they can focus on the issues at hand rather than hunting down documents.

The holidays can be a time to plant the seeds and open conversations. Helpful tools to gather all your information can be the GO Binder and Essential 4-1-1 Binder. The GO Binder is for emergencies, it goes with you and helps all know what to do immediately. The Essential 4-1-1 Binder takes up where your legal Estate Plan binder leaves off.

Want details on upcoming topics for our Senior Talk DFW seminars? Sign up at SeniorTalkDFW.com, email [email protected], call or text 469-616-0561 and we’ll include you in our special group.

For all real estate related questions please don’t hesitate to reach out. 469-616-0561. Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, KW Real Estate Planner, Keller Williams Realty.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING and Happy Fall Y’all!

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Garbage Disposals: The unsung hero of Thanksgiving. Are some really better than others?
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.