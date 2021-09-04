Senior Talk DFW: Ready for an emergency?

Are you ready for an “emergency?” Should I prepare for an emergency? What is an emergency?

An emergency is an urgent, sudden, and serious event, illness or an unforeseen change in circumstances that necessitates immediate action. Our lives move at a frenetic pace the majority of the time. Most of us don’t plan for the “emergencies” and life transitions that may happen.

Imagine you have a visit to the ER with a family member. The adrenaline kicks in and you do what needs to be done.

When you arrive at the ER, what’s next? PAPERWORK! Do you have the information to complete it? We may have our spouse’s and children’s info but what about parents or grandparents?

For my mother-in-law, my sister-in-law put together a “GO” binder. She didn’t know to have one at the beginning. My mother-in-law always had her “folder” which had her info in it. The folder worked when she was able to communicate. When she could not, not so much.

What should be in your GO Binder? Here’s an abbreviated list to get you started.

Insurance Cards: Medicare, Medicare Supplement, prescription, other insurance if not on Medicare (think Tri-Care if retired military) or if under 65.

Fact Sheet: Name, age, birth date, blood type (I didn’t know my own for the longest time), who to notify in case of an emergency

CURRENT medications: Update this list EVERY time something changes, allergies (medications or latex)

Doctor’s Names: their specialty and phone numbers

Other Documents: Advanced directive, Medical Power of attorney, Financial Power of Attorney

To build your own GO Binder(s), you’re invited to my workshop at the Flower Mound Senior Center Wednesday Sept. 22 from 12 – 1 p.m. (972-874-6110 to RSVP – if not a member it gives you an opportunity to check out the Senior Center) And you get lunch! 

Stay tuned for an eBook with lists and forms you can download! “Like” the page Facebook.com/SeniorTalkDFW so you’ll see it when it’s ready.

It’s always best to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty, 469-616-0561.

You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details.

(Sponsored Content)