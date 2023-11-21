Garbage Disposals: The unsung hero of Thanksgiving. Are some really better than others?

By Ron Strelke, President

Force Home Services

Gobble gobble, folks! Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and you know what that means – it’s time to feast! But with great feasts come great messes, and that’s where your trusty garbage disposal can save the day. Let’s dive into the wild world of garbage disposals, especially the advanced ones that are your Thanksgiving sidekick.

First off, we have the continuous feed garbage disposal, which is like the eager beaver of the disposal world. It can keep chomping away at your food scraps as long as it’s running. You toss in those mashed potato leftovers, and it gobbles them up faster than your Uncle Jim devours his third piece of pie. Plus, it’s so much fun to use – you can pretend you’re feeding a hungry monster in your sink. But don’t worry, it won’t eat your silverware, just the food bits.

Now, let’s talk about the Rolls-Royce of disposals – the advanced residential garbage disposal. These high-tech marvels are like the James Bond of kitchen appliances, equipped with superpowers. They can handle almost anything you throw at them, making Thanksgiving cleanup a breeze. No more painstakingly separating the cranberry sauce from the turkey bones. These bad boys can pulverize bones, fruit pits, and even those stubborn pumpkin guts. They are whisper-quiet, so you won’t wake up the whole house with your late-night cleanup mission.

But wait, there’s more! These advanced disposals are also eco-friendly. They reduce food waste and are more energy-efficient, saving you money and helping the environment. And they come with multiple grind stages, ensuring your food scraps become unrecognizable mush, ready to be safely flushed down the drain.

So, this Thanksgiving, give thanks for the unsung hero of your kitchen – your trusty garbage disposal. And if you’re feeling fancy, consider upgrading to one of those advanced residential models. They’ll make your cleanup a breeze, leaving you more time to enjoy the festivities and even practice your own secret agent moves. Remember, it’s not just a disposal; it’s a Thanksgiving sidekick!

(Sponsored content)