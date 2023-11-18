Gardening: Gifts for the green thumbs on your list

By Cheryl Huckabee

These gardening tools and accessories are the perfect gift for those who like to play in the dirt.

Hori-Hori Knife. Also known as a ‘soil knife’ or ‘weed knife,’ a Hori-Hori knife is a multi-purpose gardening tool. They can be used for weeding, seeding, planting, and harvesting. Look for a knife with a high-quality stainless steel beveled blade serrated on one edge.

Cobra Head Weeding Tool. This tool makes weeding a breeze. Built by gardeners, from years of gardening experience. The curved head is ergonomic and plows through soils with ease. Made in the USA.

Pruning Shears. A good pair of pruning shears can make short work of routine maintenance in the garden. The shears should have high-quality blades that can be re-sharpened. Poor-quality blades become warped or mis-shapened over time. Bypass shears are best for live wood, anvil shears for damaged or dead branches. Other good features are an ergonomic design, a safety lock mechanism, a wire cutting notch, and the availability of replacement parts.

Gardening Gloves. Wearing good quality gardening protects your hands from blisters, calluses, scrapes, cuts, chemicals, and insect bites; keep your hands dry and your nails clean. Leather gloves are the most expensive but also provide the best protection. Neoprene or nitrile gloves offer good protection against cuts, scrapes, and chemicals, but thorns may puncture through them.

Gardening Hat. In Texas, wearing a wide-brimmed gardening hat is an absolute requirement. The hat should fit snuggly and be comfortable, be lightweight and ventilated, and have a wide brim (at least 4 inches).

Garden Boots or Shoes. Waterproof footwear makes all the difference in keeping mud and dirt out of the house. Look for weather-resistant, comfortable, easy to clean boots or shoes that can be worn in multiple seasons.

Denton County Master Gardeners wish you the happiest of holiday seasons! Happy Gardening!