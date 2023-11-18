Saturday, November 18, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

The Arts: Leaving a legacy of memorable art moments

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
18
Tammie Turner

By Elizabeth Brannon

Walt Disney said, “It’s not the days in life we remember, rather the moments.”

Tammie Turner, longtime creator of memorable art moments for Flower Mound, recently retired from Place 4 on the Cultural Arts Commission. Tammie held the position since 2014, the inception year of the commission.

In her years on the commission and the years leading up to the formation of the commission, Tammie has been creating, driving and leading arts moments for the town. She has lived a life of leadership and service to both the town and the students and her work has brought art to life throughout the town.

Tammie has been a Flower Mound area resident since 1979 and graduated from Lewisville High School. She has taught art for 32 years in the Lewisville and Coppell ISDs, and is still the art teacher at Bluebonnet Elementary in Flower Mound. This several time “Teacher of the Year” is proud to give her students a voice through art.

At various times, Tammie has been an art teacher, Girl Scout leader, soccer mom, animal rescue volunteer, PTA member, mother and muralist. Through these, Tammie became known to the town leaders, and the Flower Mound Parks Commission approached Tammie in 2012 and asked her to design and guide the art work for the community-built park, Fort Wildflower. This steering committee made Tammie the lead designer and the park was based on her drawings and the input she solicited from adults and students alike. Tammie even selected the paint colors and painted most of the murals! While Tammie was on the steering committee, the idea for the bronze animals in Heritage Park was born. Tammie was instrumental in the process of selecting animals to be featured in this project. This permanent public art represents animals that are indigenous to this area.

Tammie has served as co-chair of Art Party, now in its ninth year at the Flower Mound Library. In celebration of Art Month, Art Party includes LISD schools in the Flower Mound and Marcus High School feeder patterns and features a K-12 art show as well as community performers and artists.

The Traffic Signal Box project has been a popular public art project in town and Tammie was part of the original committee to propose this to the Town Council. Additionally, Tammie was one of the first three artists to have her work appear on a signal box. Tammie’s work, “Flourish,” chosen without her knowledge, is on the signal box at Peters Colony and Old Settlers, at Flower Mound High School.

Tammie has helped select murals for Gerault Park, helped start the successful Chalk the Walk tradition, has selected artwork for display on the Town Hall Art Wall and contributes to the May Art Festival in Heritage Park. This year, Tammie had the 700 Pinwheels for Peace her students created on display at the entrance to the festival.

In 2018, Tammie was a part of the Cultural Arts Master Plan team and the Cultural Arts Steering Committee. The work of the Master Plan continues today and will into the foreseeable future. Tammie’s work and commitment to art in the town has touched the past, the present and the future. We’ve been fortunate to have Tammie and her commitment to art as part of the Cultural Arts Commission and the town. We salute Tammie for her years of quality and creative service and look forward to other art moments in the future.

Elizabeth Brannon serves on the Town of Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission.

Previous article
Gardening: Gifts for the green thumbs on your list
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.