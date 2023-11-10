Denton ISD students charged for assaulting teacher

Two female students at Bettye Myers Middle School are being charged after allegedly assaulting and injuring a teacher this week, according to the Corinth Police Department.

The school resource officer responded Wednesday afternoon to a fight in a stairwell between two girls, 13 and 14. A teacher, 45, tried to intervene, but both girls assaulted her, causing moderate injuries, according to a Corinth PD news release.

The assault on the teacher was seen on several cell phone videos, and both students were detained and taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center. Both are being charged with assault on a public servant.

“We work closely with our partners at Denton ISD to keep our schools safe,” said Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner. “We will not tolerate students attacking teachers.”

The investigating is ongoing, police said Friday.