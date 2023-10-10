Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Mitchell: A snapshot of Denton County

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Commissioner, Pct. 3

Each year, United Way of Denton County compiles a snapshot of needs across our county that helps all of realize just how much we have grown and how we can work together to address the needs of some of our residents.

Let us first start with the fast-paced growth we have experienced. In 2010, Denton County was home to 665,833 people. In 2023, we surpassed the 1 million mark with an estimated 1,006,492 residents and around 86 new people moving in every day.

That reflects a growth of 51.2 percent, more than twice the 20.7 percent growth rate across Texas in the same period and five times more than the 9.4 percent growth in the U.S.

This growth brings lots of opportunities, with around $1.14 billion in new companies announcing moves into our county. And from one end of the county to the other, you can see construction of new homes, apartments, retail stores and office complexes.

However, with growth also comes higher needs. Statistics show more than 102,000 Denton County households earn less than what they spend each month with 8% at the poverty level and 21% at high risk. That equals 1 in 3 households across Denton County that are having financial difficulties.

Looking deeper into the statistics, we know that a good number of households at risk are in Denton, Lewisville and Carrollton. What you might not realize is that these households are also in every other community across our county – ranging from 4,448 in Flower Mound to 418 in Trophy Club and 3,895 in Little Elm.

We also know that more than 60 percent of these households are single moms with children who live below the survival threshold in Denton County. More than 42% of our seniors over age 65 who live on fixed incomes also are in need.

The survival wage for a family of four living in Denton County with two working adults is $71,508 a year or a combined hourly wage of $34.37. If there are children in need of daycare in the family, the survival wage increases to $80,004 per year or $38.46 an hour.

Statistics from our 11 school districts reflect the same numbers. An estimated 35.8 percent, 48,687 students, in Denton County schools are economically disadvantaged.
The numbers are concerning for all of us as we work together with our towns, cities, school districts and nonprofits to create opportunities to help these families succeed in Denton County.

As we plan our upcoming holiday celebrations and think of a new year soon to follow, let us all keep these families in mind. Whether you adopt an angel from the annual Salvation Army Angel Tree, drop change into a red kettle or buy toys to give to Denton County MHMR or Community Partners, every donation counts.

I hope we will all continue to work together to find solutions that will help every one of our residents live and thrive in Denton County. We owe it to ourselves and to each other.

Connect With Us: Be sure and connect with Denton County on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on Twitter @DentonCountyTX. You can also follow me at www.facebook.com/DentonCountyCommissionerBobbieMitchell. If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is bobbie[email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.

CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

