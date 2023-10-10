Senior Talk DFW — October 2023

October is famous for many things: Older Adults Day, Columbus Day, garage sales, my birthday month, Halloween and fall weather (hopefully!) It’s the start of the “holiday season.” For businesses, it’s the start of budget and business planning season.

Have you reviewed your personal retirement budget or business plan? If you came out of the corporate or business world you did this for your business. Have you done it for you personally?

Start by taking stock of where you are. What does your personal balance sheet look like? Is it where you want it to be? Or not? What adjustments can you make if needed or wanted?

What are your goals for 4th quarter 2023 and into 2024? Trips? Retirement? Downsize? Right size? Move near family? Move to the beach or mountains?

Once you’ve decided what you want to achieve then you can work on the plan to make that happen.

For me it’s always travel! I’m excited for two weeks at Christmas in Ireland with my daughter. The first weekend in November is a Business Planning Clinic outside Tampa Bay, FL. Can’t wait to network and hug on my referral partner peeps from around the country. There will be about 180 of us. Look out Safety Habor, FL!

October is my Senior Legacy Conference with like-minded professionals who love and serve the senior community. And work like crazy in-between trips! 2024 will bring investments in real estate to further my retirement plan.

What are your plans? Do you need to consult with those close to you; spouse, significant other, family members? October and the first part of November are a great time to meet with your CPA and financial advisor. You still have time to make adjustments before year end. Are there things you can do to maximize your tax savings? Can you gift money to children or grandchildren? Do you need to pay things this year? Or push them to next year? Everyone’s situation is different. Now’s the time to start thinking about it.

October 15 starts Medicare Open Enrollment. It’s the time to make changes if you choose. It’s a time to screen your phone calls. It’s a time to research your options to determine if you need to make any changes.

Senior Talk DFW welcomes Linda Berman, Medicare Educator, to speak with us about the maze called Medicare! Join us 10-11:30 a.m. at North Central Texas College, 1200 Parker Square #203, Flower Mound (elevator available). Please RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561. It will be time well spent.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Certified Probate Expert, Keller Williams Realty

(Sponsored Content)