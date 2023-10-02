Monday, October 2, 2023
Flower Mound appoints new commission, board members

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound recently appointed 16 residents as new members of several town boards and commissions.

Flower Mound’s boards, commissions, and committees are comprised of resident volunteers who advise the town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services, according to a town news release. A member or alternate member of a board or commission must be a resident and a qualified voter of the town of Flower Mound at the time of his or her appointment.

The board and commission members are:

Animal Services Board
  • Deborah Fitzpatrick
  • Elizabeth Soderberg
Board of Adjustment/Oil and Gas Board of Appeals
  • Timothy Shea
  • Justin DeFillippo
Cultural Arts Commission
  • Murthy Mantha
Environmental Conservation Commission
  • Anurag Sharma
  • Laura Spurlock
  • Clare Harris
  • Danielle Workman
Parks Board
  • Christopher Chastain
  • Doug Graves
School Liaison Committee
  • Caroline Bumgarner
SMART Growth Commission
  • Brian Dench
Transportation Commission
  • Erica Mulder
  • Robert Morreira
Veterans Liaison Board
  • Mike Bean
For more information about the Town’s boards and commissions, visit www.flower-mound.com/boardsandcommissions.

Previous articleDenton County suffered sizzling September
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

