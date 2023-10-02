Flower Mound appoints new commission, board members

The town of Flower Mound recently appointed 16 residents as new members of several town boards and commissions.

Flower Mound’s boards, commissions, and committees are comprised of resident volunteers who advise the town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services, according to a town news release. A member or alternate member of a board or commission must be a resident and a qualified voter of the town of Flower Mound at the time of his or her appointment.

The board and commission members are:

Animal Services Board

Deborah Fitzpatrick

Elizabeth Soderberg

Board of Adjustment/Oil and Gas Board of Appeals

Timothy Shea

Justin DeFillippo

Cultural Arts Commission

Murthy Mantha

Environmental Conservation Commission

Anurag Sharma

Laura Spurlock

Clare Harris

Danielle Workman

Parks Board

Christopher Chastain

Doug Graves

School Liaison Committee

Caroline Bumgarner

SMART Growth Commission

Brian Dench

Transportation Commission

Erica Mulder

Robert Morreira

Veterans Liaison Board

Mike Bean