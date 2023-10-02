Flower Mound appoints new commission, board members

The town of Flower Mound recently appointed 16 residents as new members of several town boards and commissions.
Flower Mound’s boards, commissions, and committees are comprised of resident volunteers who advise the town on current issues and assist the Town Council in policy development and administration of services, according to a town news release. A member or alternate member of a board or commission must be a resident and a qualified voter of the town of Flower Mound at the time of his or her appointment.
The board and commission members are:
- Deborah Fitzpatrick
- Elizabeth Soderberg
- Timothy Shea
- Justin DeFillippo
- Murthy Mantha
- Anurag Sharma
- Laura Spurlock
- Clare Harris
- Danielle Workman
- Christopher Chastain
- Doug Graves
- Caroline Bumgarner
- Brian Dench
- Erica Mulder
- Robert Morreira
- Mike Bean