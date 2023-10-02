Monday, October 2, 2023
Southern Denton County Local News

Treat yourself while helping others at upcoming blood drive in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive in Flower Mound this weekend, and to prove that donating blood really isn’t scary, the organization will give a gift to those who donate in October.

“By donating blood, Americans make a lifesaving difference for those needing emergency surgeries, children fighting cancer, patients having organ transplants, mothers going through difficult childbirths and older adults with age-related health issues,” the organization said in a news release.

As a thank-you for giving, each person who donates blood with Carter BloodCare in October will receive two pairs of colorful socks: one pair of low-cut ankle socks and one pair of crew socks, while supplies last.

The Mike Lyon Blood Drive is teaming with Carter BloodCare for a blood drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flower Mound First Baptist Church, 1901 Timber Creek Road. Click here to sign up. As of Monday, there are still several time slots available from 10 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Previous articleFlower Mound appoints new commission, board members
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.