Treat yourself while helping others at upcoming blood drive in Flower Mound

Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive in Flower Mound this weekend, and to prove that donating blood really isn’t scary, the organization will give a gift to those who donate in October.

“By donating blood, Americans make a lifesaving difference for those needing emergency surgeries, children fighting cancer, patients having organ transplants, mothers going through difficult childbirths and older adults with age-related health issues,” the organization said in a news release.

As a thank-you for giving, each person who donates blood with Carter BloodCare in October will receive two pairs of colorful socks: one pair of low-cut ankle socks and one pair of crew socks, while supplies last.

The Mike Lyon Blood Drive is teaming with Carter BloodCare for a blood drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flower Mound First Baptist Church, 1901 Timber Creek Road. Click here to sign up. As of Monday, there are still several time slots available from 10 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.