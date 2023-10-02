Monday, October 2, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Sip & Stroll for charity at Shops at Highland Village event

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
21
Photo courtesy of the Shops at Highland Village

The Shops at Highland Village is gearing up to host its biannual Sip & Stroll event, benefitting local nonprofit Journey to Dream.

Sponsored by Park Place Lexus and Land Rover of Grapevine, the event is set for 6-9 p.m. Thursday, with check-in at The Patio near the splashpad and Blue Goose Cantina.

The biannual charity event allows guests to stroll around the center and sample various wines and food pairings provided by Whole Foods Market, according to a news release from the Shops. Guests also have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of free entertainment including music, unique photo opportunities, a typewriter poet and more.

Tickets are not required for entry, but attendees are encouraged to make a charitable donation to Journey to Dream. A $15 donation to The Shop’s charity partner will get guests an exclusive goody bag, a commemorative wine glass, and access to food pairings around the property.

Journey to Dream offers comprehensive services for local youth navigating the challenging teen years. The organization’s mission is to embrace, equip and empower hurting, at-risk and homeless teens to overcome adversity and live purposeful lives.

For more information, click here.

Previous articleTreat yourself while helping others at upcoming blood drive in Flower Mound
Next articleDenton County Public Health urges residents to get flu vaccine
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.