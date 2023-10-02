Sip & Stroll for charity at Shops at Highland Village event

The Shops at Highland Village is gearing up to host its biannual Sip & Stroll event, benefitting local nonprofit Journey to Dream.

Sponsored by Park Place Lexus and Land Rover of Grapevine, the event is set for 6-9 p.m. Thursday, with check-in at The Patio near the splashpad and Blue Goose Cantina.

The biannual charity event allows guests to stroll around the center and sample various wines and food pairings provided by Whole Foods Market, according to a news release from the Shops. Guests also have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of free entertainment including music, unique photo opportunities, a typewriter poet and more.

Tickets are not required for entry, but attendees are encouraged to make a charitable donation to Journey to Dream. A $15 donation to The Shop’s charity partner will get guests an exclusive goody bag, a commemorative wine glass, and access to food pairings around the property.

Journey to Dream offers comprehensive services for local youth navigating the challenging teen years. The organization’s mission is to embrace, equip and empower hurting, at-risk and homeless teens to overcome adversity and live purposeful lives.

