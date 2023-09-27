Pretty Burrito now open in Flower Mound

A new burrito shop celebrated its grand opening last week in Flower Mound.

Pretty Burrito is located at 500 Flower Mound Road, Suite 100, next to Pretty Pools (the businesses are not affiliated with each other, despite their names, according to a Pretty Pools employee).

Pretty Burrito promises the family restaurant will serve “the most delicious Mexican homemade food from scratch, fresh and fast,” its website says. The menu features breakfast tacos, burritos and croissants, and for lunch and dinner, there are burritos, tacos, enchiladas, burgers, subs and more.

