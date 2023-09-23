The hidden dangers of squirrels in your attic

This September, homeowners might notice noises coming from their attic. Squirrels in Texas can have a second litter in late August and into September.

Why Are Squirrels in My House?

Squirrels look for sheltered areas above the ground to build nests for their litters. Squirrels build these nests between branches high in trees. But attics provide ideal squirrel nest conditions.

Signs of Squirrels in Attic

They gain access to attics by gnawing holes in your roof. There are three species of squirrels native to Texas – the Eastern Gray Squirrel, the Eastern Fox Squirrel and the Southern Flying Squirrel. The Eastern Gray Squirrel and Eastern Fox Squirrel are diurnal and both more common pest animals. Look for these signs:

Noises in the attic or in the walls at dawn or during the day.

Foul smells coming from attic.

Squirrel droppings in insulation in attic

What are the problems with squirrels?

Beyond a nuisance, squirrels will damage your house and introduce health hazards to you and your family.

Squirrels will chew and rip their way into your attic. Once inside, they will continue gnawing on wood, tearing insulation to use for their nests, and chewing on electrical wires. These chewed wires create a fire hazard.

In addition, they will defecate, and this causes rot as well as a health concern. Squirrels also carry parasites such as ticks, mites, and fleas that can infest your home.

Professional Squirrel in Attic Removal

Squirrel traps or a one-way eviction door are the best solutions for squirrel removal. Eviction doors allow a squirrel to leave but prevent their return.

Exclusion methods are used to keep squirrels and other nuisance wildlife from entering your home. Professional squirrel exclusion provides immediate and long-term squirrel control for you home.



At Trutech Wildlife Services, our expert technicians and specialists have over 100 years of combined experience in the wildlife removal industry. Schedule a free inspection by calling 940-240-3166.

(Sponsored content)