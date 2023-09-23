Gardening: Weeds vs. Lawns

By Mike James

A picture-perfect lawn may require weed management, and two tools are pre-emergent and post-emergent herbicides. When used strategically, these herbicides can make a world of difference in maintaining a lush and weed-free lawn.

Post-emergent herbicides are the last resort when the weeds are already established in the lawn. These herbicides are applied directly to the foliage of the existing weeds, leaving the grass unharmed. Post-emergent herbicides should be used over the course of the growing season as a spot treatment on an as-needed basis.

Pre-emergent herbicides act as a preemptive defense against seeds sprouting. Applied before weed seeds germinate, they form a protective barrier in the soil, preventing the germination and establishment of weed seedlings. Use your pre-emergent first around March 1, and then a second application generally between mid-April and early May.

Your battle plan in is simple. Follow the schedule above. Know what weeds you expect. Finally, a big caution: Read all chemical labels thoroughly. Follow the safety guidelines. Should you get any of the chemicals on your skin, wash with water quickly. Read the labels and follow them to the letter for mixing and application rates.

By combining these herbicides with other cultural and good lawn care practices, gardeners can enjoy a weed-free and vibrant lawn, enhancing the beauty and value of their outdoor spaces.

Need more info? Within the Denton County Master Gardeners Association website ( DCMGA.com ) are “Problem Solving Guides for Grass” (Select “Maintain and Solve Problems” then “Solve Problems” then the drop down “See our Guides” under “Grasses”). You may also reach out to the DCMGA Help Desk at the above website.

