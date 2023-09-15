Friday, September 15, 2023
Preview future River Walk restaurants at Saturday’s event

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Gelato from Sugar Fix at the Flower Mound River Walk (photo courtesy of River Walk Social)

Local residents can get a special preview of future River Walk restaurants during Saturday’s Rhythms at the River Walk event.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and is the signature fundraiser for the Cross Timbers Rotary Club. Funds raised support the club and its 25 local nonprofit partner agencies. The event is highlighted by the 6th Annual Duck Derby Race at 1 p.m., in which 30,000 rubber ducks will drop into the water and race toward the finish line. Residents can adopt ducks at $5 a piece. The first lucky duck will win a $2,500 gift card, and additional prizes will be awarded for second through 10th place. You don’t have to be present to win, and ducks can be adopted until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, or until all 30,000 have been adopted.

River Walk F&B, the company that owns and is revamping the restaurants on the River Walk, has special plans for the day as well. There will be live music throughout the day outside the two restaurants that are currently open, Whiskey & Smoke and Underdogs. Menu items from three future restaurants will also be available for purchase.

Fish and chips at Pennywise British Pub (photo courtesy of River Walk Social)

Sugar Fix, a future coffee and gelato shop, will be serving up gelato from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the upper patio near Underdogs. Guests will also be able to try poutine and fish and chip dishes that will be served at the future Pennywise Pub. Pizza by the slice will be available from the future Pie Hole pizza shop. No opening dates have been announced yet for those three future businesses, but they are expected to open later this year.

Whiskey & Smoke will also be serving up smoked turkey legs for the event, and Underdogs will offer Duck Derby-themed cocktails. Click here for more information.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

