Homicide suspect who shot officer arrested in Lewisville

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Images courtesy of the Dallas Police Department

A man wanted for homicide and for shooting at police officers was arrested Thursday night in Lewisville.

About 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Dallas police officers saw a man fire a gun into a vehicle in the 4800 block of Scyene Road, according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. The suspect then fired shots at the officers, and they returned fire.

The officers chased the suspect to the 4700 block of Second Avenue, where he fired at the officers again. Both officers returned fire, but one officer was hit in the vest. That officer was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to DPD. The suspect fled the scene and Dallas PD began searching for him.

Investigators determined that the initial shooting on Scyene Road was not random, the suspect and victim knew each other. The victim died from his injuries. His identity has not been released, as of Friday morning.

Later Thursday, Dallas PD released surveillance images of the suspect and his vehicle, asking for the public’s help in locating him. He was located that evening in the 2000 block of South Valley Parkway in Lewisville, and there was a large police presence in the area as officers moved in to arrest him. Many people in the area noticed the helicopters, sirens and emergency vehicles.

Police have since released the suspect’s identity as 45-year-old Juan Vincente Zavala Lopez, 45. He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the homicide, and four counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

