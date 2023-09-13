Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Northlake Neighbors 10K/5K event expecting continued growth

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Images courtesy of Gabe Rios

The upcoming third annual Northlake Neighbors 10K/5K/1 Mile Run/Walk Event will be the biggest one yet.

Organizer Gabe Rios said he expects this year’s event, scheduled for Oct. 7, will surpass its goal of 250 registered participants, up from 186 in Year 1 and 230 last year. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

“We’re trying to make it bigger and better each year,” Rios said. “People are starting to recognize this and ask about when the next one is. It’s bringing the community, business owners and neighborhoods together for a common Northlake event, and it’s been joy for me to meet so many great people.”

The races will take place in the Pecan Square development, which is partnering with organizers to provide a large inflatable obstacle course, a large swing ride and more. Rios said the event is not just for runners, with a live DJ, food trucks, free kids entertainment, free raffle prizes and more.

“I don’t want people to think it’s just a run event,” Rios said. “It’s an easy spot for families to bring kids

There will be medical staff and Northlake police officers on site to ensure the health and safety of runners and spectators.

Click here or scan the QR code for more information and to sign up for the race. Prices increase after 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

