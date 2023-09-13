Guyer JROTC cadets perform flyover at football game

Two Guyer seniors this month successfully accomplished something that has never been done before — perform a flyover at a Guyer football game.

Brayden Stanley, of Lantana, and Molly Cullum, of Corinth, received $28,000 scholarships to attend an extensive eight-week training course at the Air Force JROTC Flight Academy this summer, according to a Denton ISD news release. After they both completed the academy and earned their private pilot’s licenses, Molly came up with the idea of the flyover.

For weeks, the students meticulously planned out every detail of the flyover to time it with the moment the choir finished singing the National Anthem at Guyer’s home opener against Aledo on Sept. 1. Brayden piloted the Cessna 172 with Molly beside him, communicating with school officials on the ground.

Click here for the full story from Denton ISD.