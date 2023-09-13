Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Luxurious local wedding venue adding hotel, spa and design center

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Olana, a Walters Wedding Estates venue (photo by Emily Chappell Productions).

The Olana, an opulent wedding and event venue in Hickory Creek, will be adding The Olana – Luxury Hotel and Spa to its portfolio with a projected opening in Fall 2025.

The location of the hotel will be on the west side of the current drive of The Olana, 1851 Turbeville Road, according to a news release from Walters Wedding Estates, which bought the 48,000-square-foot “Champ d’Or” mansion and estate in 2018.

“This iconic venue and estate will soon feature picturesque accommodations that include 110 boutique style hotel rooms, an all encompassing luxury spa, equestrian center, restaurant, and many other amenities,” the company said in a statement.

In addition, The Olana estate will also add feature an immersive wedding and Design Center, opening in Summer 2024.

“The Olana Design Center will include not only a full event planning experience with several retail boutiques, but also features multiple conference and event spaces,” the news release says. “Some of the retail spaces include fine jewelry from Lillian M. Collection, The Jenny Layne Bakery, The Design Haus Floral, Walters Suits and Tuxes, and Lyons Paperie. The construction for these new and exciting projects has officially started.”

According to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the combined construction costs will be about $40 million.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

