Adopt a duck ahead of the 6th annual Duck Derby at the Flower Mound River Walk

An estimated 30,000 rubber ducks will soon take to the water at the Flower Mound River Walk for the 6th Annual Duck Derby Race, part of the Rhythms at the River Walk event.

The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16, is the signature fundraiser for the Cross Timbers Rotary Club and will feature food trucks, live music, shopping at vendor booths, children’s activities and more. Funds raised support the club and its 25 local nonprofit partner agencies.

Residents can adopt ducks at $5 a piece. The first lucky duck will win a $2,500 gift card, and additional prizes will be awarded for second through 10th place.

The ducks drop into the water at 1 p.m. and race down the river toward the finish line. The winners will be announced at 1:45 p.m. You don’t have to be present to win.

Click here to adopt a duck and for more information.