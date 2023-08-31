Argyle teen selected as a young ambassador of Keep Texas Beautiful

Christian Cockrell, a 16-year-old Argyle High School student, has been selected as one of 48 Young Texan Ambassadors of Keep Texas Beautiful.

KTB’s Young Texan Ambassador program invites Texans ages 15-25 to get involved in keeping their local Texas communities clean and beautiful. Ambassadors commit to a year of service and are required to host at least one litter cleanup, complete one community project, promote their efforts on social media, attend educational workshops hosted by KTB and spread awareness about the importance of litter prevention, according to a news release from Keep Argyle Beautiful.

Cockrell will work with KAB to plan a roadside cleanup and to work with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 to recreate a native plant garden and native meadow on ESD property, according to KAB.

“(Cockrell) is thrilled to be a part of this program and is passionate about making a difference in the Argyle community,” the organization said in a statement.

Keep Texas Beautiful is confident that the Young Texan Ambassadors program provides these young Texans with the tools to become leaders in their communities.

“We are proud to support 48 young people across the state of Texas,” said Suzanne Kho, Keep Texas Beautiful Executive Director. “We can’t wait to see what they accomplish and what skills they build through their year-long Ambassadorship.”