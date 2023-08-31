Justin man dies in crash on Hwy 114

A 35-year-old man from Justin died early Wednesday morning in a crash on Hwy 114 in far southwest Denton County.

About 5:40 a.m., Multi Gurung was driving west on Hwy 114 near South County Line Road and rear-ended a tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation. Gurung got out of his vehicle and tried to run across the westbound lanes, according to the DPS, and was struck by another tractor-trailer.

Gurung was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other drivers were not injured, and no other vehicles were involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information can be released, according to a DPS spokesman on Thursday afternoon.