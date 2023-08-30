New River Walk restaurant announces grand opening

Whiskey & Smoke, a barbecue smokehouse and bourbon bar with table service, will celebrate its official grand opening next week at the Flower Mound River Walk.

Whiskey & Smoke, located in the old Primo’s space at 4120 River Walk Drive, began offering to-go service in late June, but its dining room has been closed for renovations. That changes on Sept. 6 for the restaurant’s grand opening celebration from 3-10 p.m. At the grand opening, there will be several new menu items including a pork chop, Wagyu steaks, jalapeño poppers, pecan pie and more. Reservations through Open Table are highly recommended.

The menu features brisket, St. Louis-style ribs, pulled pork, chicken, smoked sausage and a range of side dishes with twists on the traditional. The scratch kitchen makes its own signature sauces and rubs in house, and house-cures and smokes its own pastrami and artisan bacon. The bourbon bar offers high-end cocktails, including some that are smoked, and bourbon flights.

Whiskey & Smoke will be open from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and from 3-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

The restaurant is hiring for several positions. Click here or email [email protected] to apply.

Whiskey & Smoke becomes the second rebranded River Walk restaurant to open fully since the original concepts were bought by River Walk F&B. Pie Hole Pizza is expected to open next, followed by the English pub Pennywise, and still more in the works.