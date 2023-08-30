Wednesday, August 30, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

New River Walk restaurant announces grand opening

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
2
Image courtesy of Whiskey-N-Smoke

Whiskey & Smoke, a barbecue smokehouse and bourbon bar with table service, will celebrate its official grand opening next week at the Flower Mound River Walk.

Whiskey & Smoke, located in the old Primo’s space at 4120 River Walk Drive, began offering to-go service in late June, but its dining room has been closed for renovations. That changes on Sept. 6 for the restaurant’s grand opening celebration from 3-10 p.m. At the grand opening, there will be several new menu items including a pork chop, Wagyu steaks, jalapeño poppers, pecan pie and more. Reservations through Open Table are highly recommended.

The menu features brisket, St. Louis-style ribs, pulled pork, chicken, smoked sausage and a range of side dishes with twists on the traditional. The scratch kitchen makes its own signature sauces and rubs in house, and house-cures and smokes its own pastrami and artisan bacon. The bourbon bar offers high-end cocktails, including some that are smoked, and bourbon flights.

Whiskey & Smoke will be open from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and from 3-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

The restaurant is hiring for several positions. Click here or email [email protected] to apply.

Whiskey & Smoke becomes the second rebranded River Walk restaurant to open fully since the original concepts were bought by River Walk F&B. Pie Hole Pizza is expected to open next, followed by the English pub Pennywise, and still more in the works.

Previous articleLewisville ISD praises new DCAD leadership
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.