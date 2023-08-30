Wednesday, August 30, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Lewisville ISD praises new DCAD leadership

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

Lewisville ISD this month announced its appreciation for the Denton Central Appraisal District under new Chief Appraiser Don Spencer, a complete 180 from its criticism of DCAD’s former leadership just one year ago.

In August 2022, the LISD Board of Trustees joined Denton County and local town councils in disapproving of the DCAD budget, saying then-Chief Appraiser Hope McClure’s actions “caused a significant erosion of trust in the ability of DCAD to function effectively.”

“In 2022, the LISD budget was put in jeopardy due to the DCAD missing the required deadline to provide tax rolls to the district,” Lewisville ISD said in a news release this month. “Even though LISD is the largest taxing entity within its jurisdiction, the DCAD was only able to provide LISD with estimates, which LISD was forced to pass on to the Texas Education Agency.”

In September 2022, the DCAD board removed McClure chief appraiser, and Spencer was later promoted to the position. Things are much better now, the LISD board says, as it received this year’s tax rolls on time.

“We want to thank Don Spencer and his team at DCAD for getting certified values to Lewisville ISD on time,” the board said in a statement. “We are grateful for his leadership in making what seemed impossible possible. Having certified values allows the district and the Board to have clarity when setting the tax rate. The Board looks forward to working with Mr. Spencer and DCAD to ensure that LISD taxpayers are served.”

LISD Board President Jenny Proznik said the board’s most important job is to pass a budget.

“The budget informs teacher and staff pay, programs across the district and operations,” Proznik said. “We cannot do that well without certified tax rolls … Accurate information informs the best decisions and last year we did not get accurate information.”

Previous articleMan drowns in Lake Lewisville
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.