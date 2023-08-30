Lewisville ISD praises new DCAD leadership

Lewisville ISD this month announced its appreciation for the Denton Central Appraisal District under new Chief Appraiser Don Spencer, a complete 180 from its criticism of DCAD’s former leadership just one year ago.

In August 2022, the LISD Board of Trustees joined Denton County and local town councils in disapproving of the DCAD budget, saying then-Chief Appraiser Hope McClure’s actions “caused a significant erosion of trust in the ability of DCAD to function effectively.”

“In 2022, the LISD budget was put in jeopardy due to the DCAD missing the required deadline to provide tax rolls to the district,” Lewisville ISD said in a news release this month. “Even though LISD is the largest taxing entity within its jurisdiction, the DCAD was only able to provide LISD with estimates, which LISD was forced to pass on to the Texas Education Agency.”

In September 2022, the DCAD board removed McClure chief appraiser, and Spencer was later promoted to the position. Things are much better now, the LISD board says, as it received this year’s tax rolls on time.

“We want to thank Don Spencer and his team at DCAD for getting certified values to Lewisville ISD on time,” the board said in a statement. “We are grateful for his leadership in making what seemed impossible possible. Having certified values allows the district and the Board to have clarity when setting the tax rate. The Board looks forward to working with Mr. Spencer and DCAD to ensure that LISD taxpayers are served.”

LISD Board President Jenny Proznik said the board’s most important job is to pass a budget.

“The budget informs teacher and staff pay, programs across the district and operations,” Proznik said. “We cannot do that well without certified tax rolls … Accurate information informs the best decisions and last year we did not get accurate information.”