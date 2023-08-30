Man drowns in Lake Lewisville

One man drowned in Lake Lewisville on Tuesday when a boat carrying four men in their mid-to-late 20s turned over.

According to a news release from the city of Frisco, the fire department responded to a report of a man drowning in the lake, near the eastern shore of Hackberry, just before 3 p.m. When they arrived, rescue personnel saw one man on top of the overturned boat. They rescued him and brought him to shore, and he refused treatment. Two other occupants of the boat swam to shore, but a fourth man was missing.

The Lewisville Fire Department dive team responded to assist with the search for the drowning victim, and just before 4:30 p.m., they located his body and pulled it from the water. His identity has not been released, as of Wednesday morning.

The Texas Game Wardens are investigating the drowning. No further information was released about the incident.