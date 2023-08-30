Search is on for Mango the lost Flower Mound parrot

A local family is asking the community for help finding their lost parrot.

Martha Cox, who lives near Marcus High School, said her family pet Mango, a pineapple conure, got spooked and flew out the door on Saturday.

“Mango is the sweetest most loving bird,” Cox said in a social media post. “She prefers to cuddle up on someone’s neck and spend the whole day there.”

Cox has been posting photos and videos of Mango on Facebook and offering a $1,000 reward for help finding the lost parrot.

“We are lost without Mango,” Cox said in an email. “I need an army looking in trees.”

Cox said Wednesday that she has heard from two people saying they are sure they saw Mango in a neighborhood southeast of Marcus, as well as in a neighborhood north of Goody Goody Liquor in Highland Village, two locations that are not far from Mango’s home, and Cox is asking for people who live in the area to check their property and share her posts with neighbors.

If you see Mango, call Cox at 214-725-6291. Cox has said Mango likes people and food, especially fruit, and you can walk up to her slowly and put your finger out for her to step on.