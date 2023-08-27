Pastor’s Place: Learning to like ourselves

By Pastor Byron Copeland

Years ago, I had a profound and unique experience that left an indelible mark on my journey of faith. In a season of seeking a deeper connection with God, I encountered a moment of divine clarity. Whispers, loud yet gentle, resonated within me, unmistakably from the Divine: “You are valuable to me. Learn to treat yourself as a Child of God.” In that instant, I knew that these thoughts were a message from the Lord, for they shattered my preconceived notions about self-worth.

This revelation set me on a transformative path. It made me contemplate how our religious communities often grapple with the concept of self-care. Conflicting messages swirl around us, questioning whether we are worthy or worthless, whether we should nurture self-love or despise ourselves. There seems to be a misguided notion that diminishing ourselves is a sign of spiritual merit, but I questioned whether this aligns with the teachings of Jesus.

In Matthew 22:37-39, Jesus emphasizes the importance of loving God first and then loving our neighbors as ourselves. This revelation perplexed me: how could I truly love others with the compassion of Christ if I struggled to even like myself? This revelation compelled me to confront common struggles we face, such as shame, fear, insecurity, and subtle self-hatred.

Our beliefs about ourselves shape our actions, and I noticed this truth manifest in the lives of many struggling with addiction and destructive behaviors stemming from past traumas.

I discovered that my most potent weapon against unhealthy practices such as pride, destructive self-interests, and narcissistic patterns was recognizing my worth in God’s eyes and embracing myself as a new creation in Christ. I began to practice self-care, embracing rest, establishing boundaries by saying no when necessary, cultivating healthy relationships, and understanding that God’s love is a gift freely given, not something to be earned.

Today, I encourage others to embark on a spiritual practice of seeing themselves as God sees us. Jesus saw enough value in us to shed His Blood, therefore we should treat ourselves as Children of God.

