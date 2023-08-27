Sunday, August 27, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Pastor’s Place: Learning to like ourselves

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
4
Pastor Byron Copeland

By Pastor Byron Copeland

Years ago, I had a profound and unique experience that left an indelible mark on my journey of faith. In a season of seeking a deeper connection with God, I encountered a moment of divine clarity. Whispers, loud yet gentle, resonated within me, unmistakably from the Divine: “You are valuable to me. Learn to treat yourself as a Child of God.” In that instant, I knew that these thoughts were a message from the Lord, for they shattered my preconceived notions about self-worth.

This revelation set me on a transformative path. It made me contemplate how our religious communities often grapple with the concept of self-care. Conflicting messages swirl around us, questioning whether we are worthy or worthless, whether we should nurture self-love or despise ourselves. There seems to be a misguided notion that diminishing ourselves is a sign of spiritual merit, but I questioned whether this aligns with the teachings of Jesus.

In Matthew 22:37-39, Jesus emphasizes the importance of loving God first and then loving our neighbors as ourselves. This revelation perplexed me: how could I truly love others with the compassion of Christ if I struggled to even like myself? This revelation compelled me to confront common struggles we face, such as shame, fear, insecurity, and subtle self-hatred.

Our beliefs about ourselves shape our actions, and I noticed this truth manifest in the lives of many struggling with addiction and destructive behaviors stemming from past traumas.

I discovered that my most potent weapon against unhealthy practices such as pride, destructive self-interests, and narcissistic patterns was recognizing my worth in God’s eyes and embracing myself as a new creation in Christ. I began to practice self-care, embracing rest, establishing boundaries by saying no when necessary, cultivating healthy relationships, and understanding that God’s love is a gift freely given, not something to be earned.

Today, I encourage others to embark on a spiritual practice of seeing themselves as God sees us. Jesus saw enough value in us to shed His Blood, therefore we should treat ourselves as Children of God.

 

The Pastor’s Place features columns written by a different area church leader each month. Call 940-728-8284 for more information.

Previous articleThe Arts: Discovering the luminous world of Carmen Mendoza
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.