Bring your friends for a fun, interactive, memorable day at the ICR Discovery Center

Perhaps the only thing better than experiencing for yourself all the amazing things going on at the ICR Discovery Center in Dallas is the excited look on kids’ faces as they journey from one exhibit and jaw-dropping feature to the next. After all, how often do you get to walk through Noah’s Ark, see what a waterfall looks like in the Garden of Eden, get bowled over by a full-scale animatronic T-Rex, visit a miniature version of the Grand Canyon, or see paintings that talk?

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg for a fun, interactive, and educational day at the museum. Come by yourself, bring your family, or schedule a day of fun in advance for school field trips, church groups, homeschool groups, senior citizen groups, and more.

“There is something for everyone, and the experience is incredibly engaging for grown-ups and kids,” said Lauren Pennington, ICR’s marketing specialist. “We get a lot of groups and field trips, which is exciting. And the children don’t realize how much they’re learning because they’re having so much fun.”

She added, “ICR isn’t just a Bible or science museum. It shows the relationship between both.”

A 30,000-square-foot facility located on Royal Lane in Dallas, the ICR Discovery Center is a ministry extension of the Institute for Creation Research, a leader in scientific research within the context of biblical creation. So this is your opportunity to see how science and earth’s history fit within the teachings of the Bible. Visitors can investigate everything from the universe’s origins to cutting-edge scientific experiments in the ICR Biology Research Lab and spectacular planetarium shows that explore the farthest reaches of space down to the depths of the oceans.

And as previously mentioned, individuals and families aren’t the only ones who can benefit from what ICR’s museum offers. It’s also perfect for school field trips, youth groups, senior groups, church groups, and the homeschool community. To learn more about group rates and availability, visit discoverycenter.icr.org or call (800)743-6374.

(Sponsored content)

