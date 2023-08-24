ERCOT issues Conservation Appeal

ERCOT, Texas’ power grid operator, issued a Conservation Appeal on Thursday because “tight grid conditions are expected this afternoon into the evening.”

ERCOT is asking all Texans to safely conserve their electricity use from 3-10 p.m. Thursday “due to extreme temperatures, continued near-record demand and forecasted low wind-power generation,” it said in a social media post.

According to the Public Utility Commission, ways to reduce electricity use during peak times include turning up your thermostat a degree or two and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during the requested timeframe.

Click here for more information.