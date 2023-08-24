Mosquito trap near Argyle tests positive for West Nile Virus

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that a mosquito trap near Argyle has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
DCPH will conduct truck-based ultra-low volume fogging in the unincorporated residential area south of Denton, north of Argyle, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for three straight nights, beginning Thursday, weather permitting.
DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:
- Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters.
- Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.
- Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.
- Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.
Detailed maps of fog areas are located on the DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV, along with additional information including mosquito maps, latest news, and facts about WNV. Residents in the affected area are being informed via emergency alerts and signage.