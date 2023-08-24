Mosquito trap near Argyle tests positive for West Nile Virus

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that a mosquito trap near Argyle has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

DCPH will conduct truck-based ultra-low volume fogging in the unincorporated residential area south of Denton, north of Argyle, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for three straight nights, beginning Thursday, weather permitting.

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters.

Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Detailed maps of fog areas are located on the DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV, along with additional information including mosquito maps, latest news, and facts about WNV. Residents in the affected area are being informed via emergency alerts and signage.