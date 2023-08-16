Wednesday, August 16, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

New emotional support dog, Ollie, arrives in Highland Village

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Ollie, photo courtesy of the Highland Village Police Department

The Highland Village Police Department announced that its new therapy dog, named after a beloved sergeant who died of COVID-19, has arrived in the city.

Photo courtesy of HVPD

The department announced in May that it would be getting an emotional support dog, a poodle-mix that was rescued in the San Antonio area. The department asked the community for suggestions for what to name the dog, and the overwhelming majority suggested “Ollie,” in honor of Sgt. Dennis Oliver, who served HVPD for 19 years until he died of duty-related COVID-19 in October 2020. The city received the blessing of Oliver’s family to use the name Ollie.

Unlike traditional police dogs that are trained to sniff out drugs or people, Ollie is trained to calm people in crisis, comfort victims of crimes and make positive connections with people, particularly first responders who face emotional and stressful situations at work. The city also plans to bring Ollie to community events, as well. After undergoing months of training, Ollie recently arrived in Highland Village and is already making a difference.

“Ollie has already made a couple of visits at community events, and just as we anticipated, all who encounter him love him as much as he loves them,” the department said in a statement. “Ollie has already made many friends in the City and looks forward to faithfully executing the duties of an HVPD emotional support dog.”

Previous articleDenton County’s proposes lower tax rate, higher public safety funding
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.