Lewisville police arrest suspect in double murder

The Lewisville Police Department announced Wednesday that it has arrested a man in connection with a double murder in a Lewisville neighborhood.

On Monday, a woman went to check on her relatives at a home in the 800 block of Ramblewood Drive (located near Old Orchard Lane and FM 1171) because she had not been able to contact them for several days. When she arrived, she found two people dead inside the house, according to a LPD news release. The victims’ identities and cause of death have not been released, as of Wednesday afternoon.

“The deaths appear suspicious, and the case is being actively investigated,” the department said Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, police arrested a man and charged him with capital murder, according to a LPD news release. Police are not releasing his name as the investigation continues late Wednesday. No bond has been set and the suspect is waiting to be arraigned, the department said Wednesday.