The DIY District celebrates first anniversary in Argyle

The DIY District, an instructor-led crafting studio in Argyle, is celebrating its first anniversary by offering 30% off any workshop through the month of August.

Owners Julie and John Zepp opened up the studio a year ago at 308 FM 1830, Suite 3C, because they wanted to combine their skills to offer a fun, creative outlet for the community. John is a former contractor, and Julie is a former optician who loves interior design.

“I loved the idea of having a place for people to come and enjoy being together and doing something fun,” Julie said. “This is a good blend of what we do well.”

The DIY District offers open hours and scheduled workshops, during which guests are guided through the building and design process for a variety of household wooden items, such as planter boxes, benches, cutting boards, signs and more. Other workshops include painting wine glasses, flower arranging, textiles and more, Julie said. The workshops can be good for date nights, parties, corporate events and more, and they’re designed for beginners and experienced craftsmen alike.

“We provide everything, and you can let your creativity go, or we can go step by step through the process,” Julie said. “All you need to do is show up and let go of your stress. Anybody can do it, and you’ll walk away with something you can be proud of.”

Click here for more information about The DIY District.