Foodie Friday: Hilltop Truck Park

Out in Northlake you’ll find Hilltop Truck Park – a culinary gem that brings together food enthusiasts from all walks of life. Owned by the legendary pit master Trace Arnold, also known as “The Rib Whisperer,” this food truck park promises a gastronomic experience like no other. With a stunning view of the nearby hilltops of Northlake and Justin, it’s the perfect place to enjoy some mouthwatering food.

Hilltop Food Truck Park boasts an impressive lineup of food trucks that cater to every craving imaginable. Here are just a few of the delightful options that await you:

Pupa’s El Salvadorian Food: Treat your taste buds to the flavors of El Salvador with their famous pupusas, ceviche, and tantalizing tacos. Don’t forget to wash it down with one of their sweet, fruity drinks.

Crypto Grill: If you’re a fan of Indian cuisine, Crypto Grill has got you covered with their wide array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. From kebabs and falafels to samosas and bowls, there’s something for everyone.

Witch Water Coffee Co.: Coffee lovers rejoice! Witch Water Coffee Co. serves up both hot and cold coffee selections along with delectable pastries and breakfast items. And their monthly “potions” are sure to cast a spell on your taste buds.

El Villa Mexican Food: Get a taste of authentic Mexican flavors with El Villa’s breakfast tacos, burritos, chilaquiles, and other delicious plates.

Smashville Burgers: For burger enthusiasts, Smashville Burgers offers a tantalizing range of smash burgers and loaded tots. Their Oklahoma Smashburger and Nacho Cheese Tots are a must-try.

Snappy Snow: When you need to cool off, head over to Snappy Snow for a refreshing snow cone topped with your choice of nearly 100 flavors in any combination.

Touch of Toast: Everything is better with Texas Toast! Touch of Toast delights with their Texas Toast Burger, French Toast, donut sandwiches, and a mouthwatering Toasted PB&J.

Aside from these amazing regulars, Hilltop Food Truck Park also hosts guest trucks every day, adding even more variety to the culinary adventure. From Cousins Maine Lobster to Go Gi Time’s Korean food and the delightful acai truck, you’ll always find something new to try.

So, if you’re looking to satisfy your food cravings and explore a diverse range of flavors, make your way to Hilltop Food Truck Park in Northlake, Texas. With the Arnold family at the helm, you’re guaranteed an unforgettable experience that will leave you coming back for more.